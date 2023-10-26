Open Menu

EU Eyes Call For 'humanitarian Corridors And Pauses' In Gaza

Published October 26, 2023

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) EU leaders will on Thursday debate calling for humanitarian "pauses" in Israel's war with Hamas, as the bloc weighs how to respond to another conflict as fighting rages in Ukraine.

The European Union has struggled for both unity and influence in the face of the crisis that has engulfed the middle East since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7.

The surge in bloodshed has stretched Europe's attention at a time of rising doubts about the West's ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The 27-nation bloc has long been split between more pro-Palestinian members such as Ireland and Spain, and staunch backers of Israel including Germany and Austria.

There has been strong condemnation of the Hamas attack that Israel says killed at least 1,400 people and resulted in more than 200 being taken hostage.

But there has been less consensus on urging any halt to Israel's retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed over 6,500 people.

After days of negotiations, the latest draft statement for the summit, seen by AFP, calls for "humanitarian corridors and pauses".

That was updated from an earlier draft that had the formulation "a humanitarian pause" so that aid can reach civilians in Gaza.

That statement -- which could still change when leaders meet in Brussels -- falls short of demands from the United Nations for a "ceasefire".

Germany, wary of urging a more definitive halt that could tie Israel's hands, had argued for the call to be humanitarian "windows" or "pauses" in the plural.

