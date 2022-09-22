UrduPoint.com

EU Eyes Issuing Visas To Russians On Humanitarian Grounds In Light Of Partial Mobilization

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EU Eyes Issuing Visas to Russians on Humanitarian Grounds in Light Of Partial Mobilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The European Commission is discussing with member states the question of issuing visas to Russian citizens on humanitarian grounds after Moscow announced partial mobilization, Anitta Hipper, the commission's spokeswoman for home affairs, migration and internal security, said on Thursday.

"We have a joint, common approach shared by the member-states on the way forward and we are in contact with the member states to monitor the situation. We are also supporting them (Russians) and trying to prepare the next stage," Hipper told reporters when asked whether the EU will reconsider its restrictions, in particular regarding humanitarian visas.

"This is an unprecedented context. We need to bare in mind all geopolitical concerns and all the risks stemming from those. All visa requests need to be evaluated individually on the case-by case basis," she added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visa All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

57 seconds ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

26 minutes ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.