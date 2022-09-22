EU Eyes Issuing Visas to Russians on Humanitarian Grounds in Light Of Partial Mobilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The European Commission is discussing with member states the question of issuing visas to Russian citizens on humanitarian grounds after Moscow announced partial mobilization, Anitta Hipper, the commission's spokeswoman for home affairs, migration and internal security, said on Thursday.

"We have a joint, common approach shared by the member-states on the way forward and we are in contact with the member states to monitor the situation. We are also supporting them (Russians) and trying to prepare the next stage," Hipper told reporters when asked whether the EU will reconsider its restrictions, in particular regarding humanitarian visas.

"This is an unprecedented context. We need to bare in mind all geopolitical concerns and all the risks stemming from those. All visa requests need to be evaluated individually on the case-by case basis," she added.