EU Eyes Letting Fully Vaccinated Travellers Into Bloc

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:26 PM

EU eyes letting fully vaccinated travellers into bloc

The European Union's executive on Monday proposed that travellers who are fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs be able once again to enter the bloc, if they come from countries keeping Covid-19 at bay

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The European Union's executive on Monday proposed that travellers who are fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs be able once again to enter the bloc, if they come from countries keeping Covid-19 at bay.

"The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine," the European Commission said.

