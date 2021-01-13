EU Eyes Participating in Mechanism to Monitor Ceasefire in Libya Proposed by UN Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The European Union is considering possibly participating in the monitoring of the ceasefire in Libya under the auspices of the UN, the European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Wednesday, noting that the specific parameters of such an engagement have not yet been determined.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the UN Security Council proposing the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire in Libya. The mechanism is set to operate in the triangular zone around Sirte with peaks in the settlements of Bin Jawad, Abugrein and Sawknah. International monitors will include civilians, former and serving soldiers and police, who will report to the 5+5 Joint Military Committee, which will manage and oversee the ceasefire.

"We are aware of the communication from the secretary channel of the United Nations about the possible observation mission, and we would be ready to continue our engagement and discussions with the UN to think about to how to do this exactly because the observation or verification mission for the ceasefire is not yet ready.

So, we are ready to continue discussions with our partners in the UN," Stano said at a press conference.

According to the spokesman, the EU is ready to assist and do all it can to implement the political solution of the longstanding Libyan conflict.

At the same time, the bloc needs to know what exactly such involvement would entail, and then look for the best form for the EU to assist with the question of monitoring the ceasefire in Libya, the official added.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.