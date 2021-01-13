UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Eyes Participating In Mechanism To Monitor Ceasefire In Libya Proposed By UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

EU Eyes Participating in Mechanism to Monitor Ceasefire in Libya Proposed by UN Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The European Union is considering possibly participating in the monitoring of the ceasefire in Libya under the auspices of the UN, the European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Wednesday, noting that the specific parameters of such an engagement have not yet been determined.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the UN Security Council proposing the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire in Libya. The mechanism is set to operate in the triangular zone around Sirte with peaks in the settlements of Bin Jawad, Abugrein and Sawknah. International monitors will include civilians, former and serving soldiers and police, who will report to the 5+5 Joint Military Committee, which will manage and oversee the ceasefire.

"We are aware of the communication from the secretary channel of the United Nations about the possible observation mission, and we would be ready to continue our engagement and discussions with the UN to think about to how to do this exactly because the observation or verification mission for the ceasefire is not yet ready.

So, we are ready to continue discussions with our partners in the UN," Stano said at a press conference.

According to the spokesman, the EU is ready to assist and do all it can to implement the political solution of the longstanding Libyan conflict.

At the same time, the bloc needs to know what exactly such involvement would entail, and then look for the best form for the EU to assist with the question of monitoring the ceasefire in Libya, the official added.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Related Topics

Army Police United Nations European Union Geneva Same Lead Libya October December All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Dubaiâ€™s public and private sectors join forces t ..

1 hour ago

Restoring focus on circular economy in aftermath o ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

2 hours ago

UAEâ€™s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

2 hours ago

MBRF registers significant achievements amidst unp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.