EU Eyes Sanctions Against Airlines Amid Situation on Border With Belarus - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the EU countries to agree on the expansion of the sanctions regime against the Belarusian authorities amid the situation on the border with Poland and said that the possibility of introducing sanctions against airlines of third countries would be considered in this regard.

"I am calling on Member States to finally approve the extended sanctions regime on the Belarusian authorities responsible for this hybrid attack," she said in a statement.

Against this background, the European Commission is working with countries from which migrants come, she said.

"The EU will in particular explore how to sanction, including through blacklisting, third country airlines that are active in human trafficking." von der Leyen said.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas is going to visit countries of migrants' origin, she said.

"Vice-President Schinas, in coordination with High Representative/Vice-President Borrell, will travel in the coming days to the main countries of origin and of transit to ensure that they act to prevent their own nationals from falling into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities," the statement says.