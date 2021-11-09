UrduPoint.com

EU Eyes Sanctions Against Airlines Amid Situation On Border With Belarus - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

EU Eyes Sanctions Against Airlines Amid Situation on Border With Belarus - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the EU countries to agree on the expansion of the sanctions regime against the Belarusian authorities amid the situation on the border with Poland and said that the possibility of introducing sanctions against airlines of third countries would be considered in this regard.

"I am calling on Member States to finally approve the extended sanctions regime on the Belarusian authorities responsible for this hybrid attack," she said in a statement.

Against this background, the European Commission is working with countries from which migrants come, she said.

"The EU will in particular explore how to sanction, including through blacklisting, third country airlines that are active in human trafficking." von der Leyen said.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas is going to visit countries of migrants' origin, she said.

"Vice-President Schinas, in coordination with High Representative/Vice-President Borrell, will travel in the coming days to the main countries of origin and of transit to ensure that they act to prevent their own nationals from falling into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities," the statement says.

Related Topics

Attack Visit Poland Border From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

6 minutes ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

6 minutes ago
 95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: ..

95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: NA told

6 minutes ago
 World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanis ..

World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanistan, 42 other countries worsen ..

6 minutes ago
 69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.