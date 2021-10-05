EU Eyes Separate Mechanism for Medium-Term Energy Security Amid Soaring Prices - Gentiloni

In addition to a short-term "energy toolbox" mechanism to tackle soaring energy prices in the short term, which is set to be announced next week, the European Union is preparing a similar medium-term mechanism, European Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) In addition to a short-term "energy toolbox" mechanism to tackle soaring energy prices in the short term, which is set to be announced next week, the European Union is preparing a similar medium-term mechanism, European Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"We also need to enhance our preparedness for similar shocks (high energy prices) in the future and alongside the 'toolbox' for the short we will also launch a reflection on how to better secure energy supply for EU citizens and business for the medium term," Gentiloni said at a press conference after the Eurogroup meeting.