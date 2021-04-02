EU Eyes Strategies to Mitigate Effects of Pandemic on Children - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The European Commission has recently adopted the first comprehensive EU strategy on the rights of the child and approved the establishing of a European Child Guarantee with the goal to increase the protection of children in vulnerable situations and ensure their well-being, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit told Sputnik on Friday.

"Inequalities between various countries, regions, groups, family situations, etc. have been exacerbated by the pandemic with a direct impact on children's lives. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, and especially during lockdowns, many children have also suffered increased domestic violence ” as victims and/or witnesses ” and have been exposed to a heightened risk of online abuse and exploitation," the commissioner stressed.

The Commission has adopted several measures to mitigate the negative effects the pandemic has had on children. The EU strategy on the rights of the child was adopted on March 24 and aims to support the development and strengthening of integrated child protection systems, Schmit said.

"The strategy also allows to strengthen child participation in decision-making processes on the EU, national, regional and local levels, encouraging relevant authorities to create a more efficient child-centred system," the commissioner stated.

Another proposal supported by the Commission is the European Child Guarantee, which puts in place mechanisms in member states to support "children in need" that are facing high risk of poverty or social exclusion growing up.

According to Schmit, to prepare the initiative, the Commission partnered up with leading global child rights organizations to collect opinions of over 10,000 children.

The Commission's efforts are not limited to children under 18. It has also proposed the Youth Guarantee to mobilize support for young people leaving education and entering the labor market, or those struggling to find a job. Under the guarantee, member states commit to ensuring that all people under the age of 30 receive opportunities for employment, continued education, apprenticeship within four months of becoming unemployed or leaving education.

To battle rising poverty amid young people, the Commission has also urged European countries to increase investment in vocational education and training systems.