EU eyes stricter food import rules in agriculture policy review

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The EU plans to crack down on food imports that do not meet its standards as part of an agricultural policy review published Wednesday that looks to appease disgruntled farmers amid global trade tensions.

The European Commission unveiled a new blueprint for a sector that despite gobbling up a third of the bloc's budget has long resented Brussels' liberal approach to trade.

Months of protests last year saw farmers irked at regulatory burdens, squeezed revenues and what they see as unfair competition from less-regulated overseas rivals, hurling eggs, spraying manure and blocking the Belgian capital's streets.

The "Vision for Agriculture and Food" is "a strong response to that call for help," the commission's vice-president for reforms Raffaele Fitto told a press conference referring to the protests.

To ensure that the agricultural sector is not "put at a competitive disadvantage", the commission will pursue "a stronger alignment of production standards applied to imported products," the text reads.

In particular, Brussels will see to it that "the most hazardous pesticides banned in the EU for health and environmental reasons" are not allowed back in "through imported products".