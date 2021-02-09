(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union wanted to publicly scold Russia during EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's recent visit to Moscow, but this did not happen, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The European Union wanted to publicly scold Russia during EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's recent visit to Moscow, but this did not happen, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"I will disclose a secret about our Western partners: when they fail to give someone a flogging, they become hysterical. [Borrell's] task was to give us a public lashing, which, I believe, they prepared very thoroughly. Discussing the rallies, discussing journalists, making [Russian opposition figure Alexey] Navalny the key topic.

Mixing everything in a heap and then leaving with a pleased look. But they failed. Why? It is hard to guess, Perhaps, because the Russian side proposed discussing some real issues that are on the agenda, both problems and prospects of development," Zakharova said on Vesti FM radio station.

Following his visit to Moscow, Borrell said he is not ruling out that the EU foreign ministers could make a decision to expand the sanctions on Russia under a new human rights-related restrictions mechanism at their February 22 meeting.