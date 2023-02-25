EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Day- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union failed agree on the new sanctions package against Russia for the third consecutive day, Reuters reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Italy's demand for eased restriction measures for rubber imports were criticized by Poland, according to the news agency.

Warsaw believes that the proposed sanctions of Russian rubber have such a long list of exemptions and extensive transition periods that they will have little effect in the near future.