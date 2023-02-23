UrduPoint.com

EU Fails To Agree On New Sanctions Against Russia, To Resume Talks On Feb 24 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:34 PM

The European Union failed once again to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, talks on this issue will continue on February 24, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The European Union failed once again to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, talks on this issue will continue on February 24, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council that a new package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by February 24. On Wednesday, media reported that EU diplomats failed to agree new sanctions against Russia as there were still several unresolved issues.

