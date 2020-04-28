UrduPoint.com
EU Fails To Present Any Proof Of Russia's Alleged Disinformation On COVID-19 - Lavrov

Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU Fails to Present Any Proof of Russia's Alleged Disinformation on COVID-19 - Lavrov

The European Union has not yet presented any fact proving Russia's alleged disinformation on COVID-19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The European Union has not yet presented any fact proving Russia's alleged disinformation on COVID-19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for claims about disinformation, which our countries allegedly spread regarding everything around coronavirus, I do not even find it proper to comment, since no fact substantiating such statements has been put forward," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after an informal video conference of BRICS foreign ministers.

Russia does not even ask the EU to present any proof, since it has already got used to Western nations' attempts to use alleged Russian threat as some uniting factor, the minister added.

