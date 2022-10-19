EU Far From Finding Sustainable Solution to Energy Crisis - Spanish Minister

UrduPoint.com

October 19, 2022

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The European Union is yet to find a common solution to the energy crisis, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

"Even though there has been unprecedented progress... we are still far from clearly identifying solutions that can be sustainable in the long run," she told a news conference in Madrid.

Ribera said EU member states needed to show more flexibility and solidarity in dealing with energy shortages.

The European Commission has unveiled a set of proposals that could require member states to buy gas via a joint purchasing mechanism to avoid internal competition for scarce resources from driving up prices. The EU executive is also working on a gas price cap but the initiative has raised controversy within the bloc.

