UrduPoint.com

EU Fears Food, Fuel Crises May Send New Migrant Wave To Europe - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

EU Fears Food, Fuel Crises May Send New Migrant Wave to Europe - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The European Union fears that the global food and fuel crisis could bring many more migrants from vulnerable countries to Europe, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Monday.

"Of course, this is a huge challenge and something that we also discussed today.

Nobody can predict how many that would be," she told a press conference following an informal meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers in Prague.

She predicted that food and energy insecurity may destabilize some African countries and embolden criminal groups, sending a new wave of people fleeing their home countries to Europe.

The EU's executive arm, Johansson said, is working on contingency planning in the event that more people would come, while also reaching out to partner countries like Niger to help them fight human smuggling to deal with the crisis before it begins.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Prague Niger May Criminals Event From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.