EU Fears Food, Fuel Crises May Send New Migrant Wave to Europe - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The European Union fears that the global food and fuel crisis could bring many more migrants from vulnerable countries to Europe, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Monday.

"Of course, this is a huge challenge and something that we also discussed today.

Nobody can predict how many that would be," she told a press conference following an informal meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers in Prague.

She predicted that food and energy insecurity may destabilize some African countries and embolden criminal groups, sending a new wave of people fleeing their home countries to Europe.

The EU's executive arm, Johansson said, is working on contingency planning in the event that more people would come, while also reaching out to partner countries like Niger to help them fight human smuggling to deal with the crisis before it begins.