MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Economic and Financial Affairs Council of the European Union on Tuesday approved the final documents necessary for the entry of Croatia into the euro area on January 1, 2023, the European Council said.

"EU economy and finance ministers approved #Croatia's entry to the #euro area.

As from 1 January 2023 Croatia will benefit from the use of the euro," the Council tweeted.

On July 5, the European Parliament endorsed the accession of Croatia to the eurozone, currently consisting of 19 European Union member states, paving the way for Zagreb to go forward with procedural steps, which are expected to be completed by January 2023.