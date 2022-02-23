UrduPoint.com

EU Finance Ministers To Discuss Tougher Sanctions Against Moscow On February 25-26 - Paris

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions Against Moscow on February 25-26 - Paris

Finance ministers of the European Union will meet from February 25-26 to elaborate on tougher sanctions against the Russian economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

Finance ministers of the European Union will meet from February 25-26 to elaborate on tougher sanctions against the Russian economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"We have left in reserve much more severe sanctions against Russia in case (Russian President) Vladimir Putin continues his policy of violating international law.

We are working on them. There will be a meeting of EU finance ministers from Friday to Saturday, who will continue this work," Le Maire told French broadcaster BFM tv.

>