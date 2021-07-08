UrduPoint.com
EU Fines Car Manufacturers $1Bln For Breaking Antitrust Rules On Emissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The European Union has fined five car manufactures, including BMW and Volkswagen, $1 billion for breaking antitrust rules on emissions, Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president of the European Commission, said on Thursday.

"Today, the commission took a decision against five car manufacturers: Daimler, BMW, as well as Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, which are part of the Volkswagen group. The commission imposed a total fine of 875 million Euros. These car manufacturers illegally colluded to restrict competition in the area of emission-cleaning technologies for diesel cars," Vestager told a press briefing.

