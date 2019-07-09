UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Fines Hello Kitty Owner For Limiting Online Sales

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

EU fines Hello Kitty owner for limiting online sales

The EU's top anti-trust regulator on Wednesday fined Hello Kitty owner Sanrio 6.2 million euros ($6.9 million) for illegally blocking retailers from selling merchandise across bloc borders

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The EU's top anti-trust regulator on Wednesday fined Hello Kitty owner Sanrio 6.2 million Euros ($6.9 million) for illegally blocking retailers from selling merchandise across bloc borders.

"Consumers, whether they are buying a Hello Kitty mug or a Chococat toy, can now take full advantage of one of the main benefits of the EU's single market: the ability to shop around Europe for the best deals," said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The relatively low fine came as a result of Sanrio's cooperation in the case, which was jointly launched against Nike and Universal Studio.

In March, the commission fined Nike 12.5 million euros, with no decision yet taken against Universal.

The case is part of the EU's ambition to build a digital single market across the union of 28 countries and 500 million people, which as a bloc is the world's biggest economy.

The commission is especially keen to fight companies that break EU competition rules by restricting a manufacturer's or retailer's ability to sell licensed merchandise cross-border and online.

These deals limit consumers' ability to shop for highly popular merchandised products across EU borders in the hunt for cheaper prices.

Hello Kitty, Japan's moon-faced icon of cute, has spawned a multi-billion-dollar industry since Sanrio introduced her in 1974.

Related Topics

World Europe Fine Japan March Market From Industry Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Mushtaq Ghani inaugurates computerization of land ..

6 minutes ago

Sluggish growth likely to keep cement local sale f ..

22 seconds ago

Marvi Memon announces to hold press conference ag ..

23 seconds ago

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to hire Ch ..

25 seconds ago

London's Move to Deny Accreditation to Sputnik, RT ..

30 seconds ago

Fruit exports grow by 4 pc in 11 months

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.