EU Flag Disappears From Paris' Arc De Triomphe Amid Controversy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The flag of the European Union was no longer flying under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday after prompting an outcry from the French right for replacing national colors.

The bloc's blue-with-stars banner appeared beneath the iconic arc's vault on New Year's Eve to mark the handover of the European Union's rotating presidency to France on January 1. French opposition leaders slammed the move as an attack on the national identity and an insult to the tomb of an unknown soldier at the arc's base.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally, called the flag's premature removal "a beautiful patriotic victory" and thanked "all those in love with France and the Republic" for pushing back against President Emmanuel Macron.

The right accused the centrist president of using France's EU presidency for campaigning. Macron is expected to announce his reelection bid ahead of the polls in April. He is challenged by Le Pen, The Republican's Valerie Pecresse and far-right pundit Eric Zemmour.

