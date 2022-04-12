EU 'Following Closely' Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is "following closely" the allegations made by Ukrainian nationalists that the Russian military might have used chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol, EU Commission spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The European Union is "following closely" the allegations made by Ukrainian nationalists that the Russian military might have used chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol, EU Commission spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"We have seen the press report about the alleged use of the chemical substances by the Russian armed forces in Mariupol after the Ukrainian soldiers presented signs of chemical poisoning. We are of course following the situation closely," Massrali said at a midday briefing of the European Commission.

On Monday, the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion said that the Russian armed forces had allegedly used a poisonous substance against Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol. The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have said they are working on establishing the details of the alleged use of chemical weapons in Mariupol.