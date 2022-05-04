UrduPoint.com

EU Food Trade Grew 25% In January Compared To Mid-Pandemic Level

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 02:10 AM

EU Food Trade Grew 25% in January Compared to Mid-Pandemic level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union saw food trade rise 25% to 28.3 billion Euros ($30 billion) in January compared to the same month last year, official figures published on Tuesday revealed.

The April report of the European Commission's agriculture and rural development unit showed that the trade balance continued to be skewed toward imports, which grew 38% to 15.8 billion. Exports increased 16% to 12.5 billion.

The largest increases in exports in January 2022 were seen to the United Kingdom (+26%, to 3.

4 billion), the United States (+21%, to 1.9 billion) and Russia (+26%, to 659 million). The UK, the US and China were the top export destinations, accounting for 40% of all EU food sales.

The largest increase in imports was seen from the UK (+137%, to 1 billion), Ukraine (+88%, to 1 billion) and Brazil (+54%, to 1.1 billion). Together with the US, they accounted for 35% of all food imports. The commission explained a stark rise in trade with the UK by the lifting of border controls that were put in place after it left the EU's single market.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia China Agriculture European Union Same Brazil United Kingdom United States January April Border Market All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

17 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.