EU Food Trade Grew 25% in January Compared to Mid-Pandemic level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union saw food trade rise 25% to 28.3 billion Euros ($30 billion) in January compared to the same month last year, official figures published on Tuesday revealed.

The April report of the European Commission's agriculture and rural development unit showed that the trade balance continued to be skewed toward imports, which grew 38% to 15.8 billion. Exports increased 16% to 12.5 billion.

The largest increases in exports in January 2022 were seen to the United Kingdom (+26%, to 3.

4 billion), the United States (+21%, to 1.9 billion) and Russia (+26%, to 659 million). The UK, the US and China were the top export destinations, accounting for 40% of all EU food sales.

The largest increase in imports was seen from the UK (+137%, to 1 billion), Ukraine (+88%, to 1 billion) and Brazil (+54%, to 1.1 billion). Together with the US, they accounted for 35% of all food imports. The commission explained a stark rise in trade with the UK by the lifting of border controls that were put in place after it left the EU's single market.