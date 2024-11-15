EU For 1st Time Approves Funding For Joint Defense Procurement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The EU announced on Thursday night that it had approved funding for joint defense procurement for the first time.
“The (EU) Commission has approved funding for five cross-border projects to support more coordinated and efficient defence procurement among EU Member States. Implemented under the European Defence Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement instrument (EDIRPA), each of the 5 selected projects will receive €60 million ($63.34 million), representing a total amount of €300 million funding,” it said in a statement.
The move is meant to enable improved interoperability between the member states’ armed forces and support European defense industry through larger contracts, according to the commission.
“All in all, the common procurement will reinforce defence readiness in the EU Member States,” it said.
Under the move, two projects for procurement of air and missile defense systems, two projects for procurement of artillery ammunition, and one project for procurement of modern armored vehicles will be provided with funding support.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From World
-
UK economy slows in third quarter, dealing a blow to Labour government2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador presents credentials to Sultan of Oman2 minutes ago
-
Türkiye marks 41st anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus11 minutes ago
-
Stiff business: Berlin startup will freeze your corpse for monthly fee12 minutes ago
-
Wild giant panda spotted at artificial den in southwest China21 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches 24 Starlink internet satellites into space22 minutes ago
-
Turkish House in New York hosts International Food Festival22 minutes ago
-
World's largest coral discovered in southwest Pacific Ocean32 minutes ago
-
Cracks deepen in Canada's pro-immigration 'consensus'32 minutes ago
-
Over 80 pct of China's buses powered by new energy42 minutes ago
-
Dominican Juan Luis Guerra triumphs at 25th annual Latin Grammys1 hour ago
-
Sports build people-to-people ties, US says on India's no to send cricket XI to Pakistan2 hours ago