Open Menu

EU For 1st Time Approves Funding For Joint Defense Procurement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

EU for 1st time approves funding for joint defense procurement

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The EU announced on Thursday night that it had approved funding for joint defense procurement for the first time.

“The (EU) Commission has approved funding for five cross-border projects to support more coordinated and efficient defence procurement among EU Member States. Implemented under the European Defence Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement instrument (EDIRPA), each of the 5 selected projects will receive €60 million ($63.34 million), representing a total amount of €300 million funding,” it said in a statement.

The move is meant to enable improved interoperability between the member states’ armed forces and support European defense industry through larger contracts, according to the commission.

“All in all, the common procurement will reinforce defence readiness in the EU Member States,” it said.

Under the move, two projects for procurement of air and missile defense systems, two projects for procurement of artillery ammunition, and one project for procurement of modern armored vehicles will be provided with funding support.

Related Topics

Vehicles All Industry Million

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

1 hour ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

13 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

13 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

13 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

14 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

13 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

14 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

14 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

14 hours ago

More Stories From World