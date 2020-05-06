EU Forecasts 'historic' 7.7 Percent Eurozone Recession
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:58 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The European Commission said Wednesday the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent in 2020, as the catastrophic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak sweep through the continent.
Calling it a "recession of historic proportions", the EU's executive said the 19-member single Currency zone would then rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, in an uncertain recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent.