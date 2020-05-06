UrduPoint.com
EU Forecasts 'historic' 7.7 Percent Eurozone Recession

EU forecasts 'historic' 7.7 percent eurozone recession

The European Commission said Wednesday the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent in 2020, as the catastrophic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak sweep through the continent

Calling it a "recession of historic proportions", the EU's executive said the 19-member single Currency zone would then rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, in an uncertain recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent.

Calling it a "recession of historic proportions", the EU's executive said the 19-member single Currency zone would then rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, in an uncertain recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent.

