EU forecasts 'historic' 7.7 percent eurozone recession

The European Commission said Wednesday the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent in 2020, as the catastrophic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak sweep through the continent

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 )

Calling it a "recession of historic proportions", the EU's executive said the 19-member single Currency zone would then rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, in an uncertain recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent.