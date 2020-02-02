EU Foreigh Policy Chief to Visit Iran on Monday, Hold Talks With Zarif - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Iran on Monday, where he will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

"For the first time after taking office, Mr.

Josep Borrell will pay a visit to Iran and meet with the foreign minister, as well as other high-ranking officials of our country," Mousavi said in a statement.

Borrell's visit comes as the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) prepare for the next meeting of the JCPOA commission that will be held later in February.

Borrell said in January that despite the EU countries' decision to launch a JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism, all of the participants confirmed that they were still interested in preserving the deal.