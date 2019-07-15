UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Affairs Council To Discuss Iranian Nuclear Deal On Monday

Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Foreign Affairs Council, an EU body responsible for the bloc's external action, will discuss the Iranian nuclear deal and its implementation at the upcoming meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The foreign ministers of the EU countries will touch upon the "recent developments concerning the Iran nuclear deal," according to a statement released by the European Council. The discussion will deal with the aftermath of the meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iranian deal in Vienna in late June and the recent announcements from Tehran.

The situation around the accord, which was sealed back in 2015 and considered one of the landmark achievements, escalated in May 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal.

A year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. When the deadline expired on July 7, Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set out in the deal.

