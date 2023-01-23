UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Affairs Council To Discuss Latest Developments In Ukraine At Brussels Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The European Union Foreign Affairs Council will hold a meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, Iran, Armenia and Montenegro.

The council is set to exchange views on the Ukraine conflict, the worsening security situation in the Sahel region in North Africa and coastal countries of West Africa.

In addition, the agenda will include discussion of current affairs with a focus on Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Montenegro and Ethiopia.

The meeting, chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, is scheduled to start at 09:00 GMT.

