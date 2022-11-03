UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Affairs Council To Discuss Ukraine Developments From November 14-15

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 11:37 PM

EU Foreign Affairs Council to Discuss Ukraine Developments From November 14-15

EU foreign ministers will meet for a two-day summit on November 14 to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans, the European Council said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) EU foreign ministers will meet for a two-day summit on November 14 to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans, the European Council said on Thursday.

"The Foreign Affairs Council will take place over two days, gathering on Monday 14 November EU ministers of foreign affairs, and on Tuesday 15 November EU ministers of defence. On 14 November, the Council, chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will hold exchanges of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans," a statement read.

In addition, the talks will focus on fast-moving developments in external relations, including the current situation in Lebanon, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27), which will be held in Egypt from November 6-18, and the forthcoming UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) that will take place in Canada from December 7-19.

The council will also discuss the ministerial meeting of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, that was held in Buenos Aires on October 27.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Canada Egypt Buenos Aires Lebanon Colombian Peso October November December From

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

20 seconds ago
 Napoli eye Christmas lead as bumper weekend offers ..

Napoli eye Christmas lead as bumper weekend offers derby delights

22 seconds ago
 34 criminals held, contraband seized

34 criminals held, contraband seized

23 seconds ago
 LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in Manga ..

LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in Manga Mandi

25 seconds ago
 Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, ..

Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, directs for investigation

3 minutes ago
 Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for inves ..

Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for investigation report findings in fi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.