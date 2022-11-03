EU Foreign Affairs Council to Discuss Ukraine Developments From November 14-15

EU foreign ministers will meet for a two-day summit on November 14 to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans, the European Council said on Thursday

"The Foreign Affairs Council will take place over two days, gathering on Monday 14 November EU ministers of foreign affairs, and on Tuesday 15 November EU ministers of defence. On 14 November, the Council, chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will hold exchanges of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans," a statement read.

In addition, the talks will focus on fast-moving developments in external relations, including the current situation in Lebanon, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27), which will be held in Egypt from November 6-18, and the forthcoming UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) that will take place in Canada from December 7-19.

The council will also discuss the ministerial meeting of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, that was held in Buenos Aires on October 27.