EU Foreign Affairs Council To Focus On Sudan Among Other Issues - UK Minister Of State

Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council session will focus on the situation in Sudan, where a military coup has recently happened, as one of priorities, UK Minister of State for Africa & International Development Harriett Baldwin said Monday.

The African Union suspended Sudan in early June after a violent crackdown on protesters in Khartoum, saying a suspension would last until a civilian-led transitional government has been established.

"One priority today is to talk about Sudan, where I think we need to show international cohesion in terms of sending the message to back up what the African Union is doing and calling for peaceful transition to civilian government in Sudan," Baldwin told reporters ahead of the council.

The previous government in Sudan was toppled in April after months of protests and the Transitional Military Council took over. However, protests continued as the opposition called for a transition of power to a civilian-led government.

