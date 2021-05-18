EU Foreign Chiefs to Hold Urgent Virtual Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Situation in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will hold an extraordinary meeting in the format of a video conference on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian escalation that entered its second week.

The ministers are set to coordinate and discuss steps the bloc can take to contribute to end the violence.

The informal meeting will be also attended by EU Special Representative for the middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The talks will follow an online conference of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the EU and the UN ” held on Sunday.