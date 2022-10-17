EU Foreign Council to Consider Sanctions Against Iran Over Amini Protests - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he expected the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg to approve sanctions against Iran over its response to protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, in police custody.

"Iran, there is a package of sanctions on the table in order to support the brave women and the demonstrators in Iran. I hope the ministers will approve also this package and look at other issues which are on the table on the relationship with Iran," Borrell said on the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The ministers will also discuss other aspects of relations with Iran, including the alleged supply of drones to Russia.

Amini, 22, died on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab wear.

This triggered mass protests across the country which escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities, leaving more than 40 people killed and 100 others injured, according to unofficial estimates by local media.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were masterminded by the United States and Israel, with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.

The allegation that Russia purchased combat drones from Iran was voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July. On October 7, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied his country was supplying arms to Russia.