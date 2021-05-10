EU Foreign Council to Discuss Relations With Russia Which Are 'Not Improving' - Borrell

The agenda of the Monday meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will include Russia, as the situation "is not improving," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The agenda of the Monday meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will include Russia, as the situation "is not improving," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We are going to talk also about Russia, where the situation is not improving," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The meeting will take place in light of Moscow's recent entry ban on eight European officials in retaliation against similar EU sanctions targeting six Russians.

Brussels slammed Moscow's decision as groundless, adding that the bloc reserved the right to take "appropriate measures" in response.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would not leave any new Western anti-Russia sanctions unanswered. The diplomat added that the EU's threats of new sanctions and claims of illegitimacy of possible Russian countermeasures showed that Brussels was obsessed with impunity and it was "a dead end road."