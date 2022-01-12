EU Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Meetings This Week on Security, Russia - Borrell

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 02:36 PM

EU defense and foreign ministers will hold informal meetings this week on the European Union's position on security in Europe and dialogue with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) EU defense and foreign ministers will hold informal meetings this week on the European Union's position on security in Europe and dialogue with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"During this week's informal Foreign and Defence Ministers meetings in Brest, we will work on the EU's precise role and contribution.

We need to come with clear positions on what we want to achieve in these discussions on Europe's security architecture, and, even more, with clear actions and contributions. To achieve this aim, we Europeans must be united and formulate our answer in case Russia carries out its threats to Ukraine or the wider European security order," Borrell wrote in his blog.

"The positions remain far apart but we can envisage a continuation of a series of intense, multi-layered talks and consultations in which the EU will continue to play its full part," Borrell stated.

