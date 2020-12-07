UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers About To Finalize New Belarus Sanctions - Borrell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Monday that 27 foreign ministers were adding the final details to a new batch of sanctions against Belarus in response to what they see as state repression of the population.

"To touch on the situation in Belarus, where continued repressions by authorities against the population has to stop, we are finalizing the third package of sanctions. I hope it will be quickly adopted," he said at a press conference.

