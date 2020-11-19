EU Foreign Ministers Agree New Sanctions On Belarus, May Publish Within Weeks - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) EU foreign ministers have agreed a new list of sanctions against Belarus and may make it public in coming weeks, Reuters news agency reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.
According to the news agency, the sanctions may concern entities that help finance President Alexander Lukashenko.