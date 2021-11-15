UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Agree On Criteria For Sanctions Against Belarus - Maas

The foreign ministers of the EU countries have agreed on the criteria for inclusion in the sanctions lists of persons responsible for transporting migrants to the Belarus-EU borders, Acting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The foreign ministers of the EU countries have agreed on the criteria for inclusion in the sanctions lists of persons responsible for transporting migrants to the Belarus-EU borders, Acting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We have agreed on a new list of criteria.

We will take full advantage of them so that everyone involved in smuggling conducted by Lukashenko is included in the sanctions lists. This is just the beginning," Maas said after the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

He noted that the EU would also continue to work with countries from where migrants enter Belarus, such as Turkey, Iraq, and continue to increase pressure on the airlines involved. According to him, they are threatened with bans on the use of EU airspace and airports.

