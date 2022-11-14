EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Doctrine of 'Isolating Russia' - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union on Monday agreed on a doctrine of isolating Russia and measures to punish third countries if they continue to support Moscow, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We agreed with the ministers on a common message along the following lines. First, we will continue isolating Russia internationally. We will continue imposing restrictive measures against the Russian economy. We stand ready to continue reinforcing restrictive measures and target third countries involved, especially the ones who know they are providing arms and military support (for Moscow)," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Western countries determined to isolate Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, while also threatening Russian allies and partners with similar restrictions in the event of continued cooperation with and support for the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has, in turn, insisted that Russia could not be isolated.