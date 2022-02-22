EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Sanctions Against Russia - Le Drian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union foreign ministers have unanimously agreed on a package of sanctions against Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

"We see that there is clear action against the territorial integrity of Ukraine. That is something we agreed on and we also unanimously agreed on a package of sanctions," Le Drian said following the informal meeting of EU top diplomats.