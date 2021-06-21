UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers Agree On Sectoral Economic Sanctions On Belarus - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:27 PM

The foreign ministers of the European Union have agreed on the imposition of sectoral sanctions on Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that the decision is expected at the June 24 European Council Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The foreign ministers of the European Union have agreed on the imposition of sectoral sanctions on Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that the decision is expected at the June 24 European Council Summit.

"We have also endorsed options for targeted economic sanctions. We will now aim to adopt them swiftly after the guidance of the European Union Council," Borrell said at a press briefing.

