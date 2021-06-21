EU Foreign Ministers Agree On Sectoral Economic Sanctions on Belarus - Borrell

The foreign ministers of the European Union have agreed on the imposition of sectoral sanctions on Belarus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that the decision is expected at the June 24 European Council Summit

"We have also endorsed options for targeted economic sanctions. We will now aim to adopt them swiftly after the guidance of the European Union Council," Borrell said at a press briefing.