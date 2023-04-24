EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Sending Security Mission to Moldova - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of the European Union announced on Monday that a security mission will be sent to Moldova.

"The Council today established the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

The objective of this civilian mission is to enhance the resilience of the security sector of the country in the areas of crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI)," the statement said.

The mission will have a two year mandate and the headquarters will be in Moldova, according to the statement.