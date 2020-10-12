- Home
Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:19 PM
EU foreign ministers have agreed a political decision on sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) EU foreign ministers have agreed a political decision on sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said Monday.
"It has been a political agreement to implement these restrictive measures that will be done by the technical bodies of the council," Borrell told a press conference.