MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) EU foreign ministers have agreed a political decision on sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said Monday.

"It has been a political agreement to implement these restrictive measures that will be done by the technical bodies of the council," Borrell told a press conference.