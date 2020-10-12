UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Ministers Agree Political Decision On Sanctions Over Navalny's Case - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Agree Political Decision on Sanctions Over Navalny's Case - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) EU foreign ministers have agreed a political decision on sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said Monday.

"It has been a political agreement to implement these restrictive measures that will be done by the technical bodies of the council," Borrell told a press conference.

