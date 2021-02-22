EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Expand Personal Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Foreign ministers of the European Union member states on Monday agreed in principle to expand individual sanctions against Russian officials over the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to Reuters, the EU ministers did not yet discuss which officials will be added to the sanctions list.

At the same time, Reuters reported that sanctions may be adopted promptly. Some sources said that the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, the director of prisons, the director of the Russian National Guard and the prosecutor general may be added to the sanctions list.