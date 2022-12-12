UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Increase Budget of European Peace Facility by $2.11 Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday to increase the funding of the European Peace Facility by 2 billion Euros ($2.11 billion), which funds among other things the military supplies to Ukraine, the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

"The Council today reached a political agreement with a view to ensuring the financial sustainability of the European Peace Facility (EPF). The Council decided in particular to increase the overall financial ceiling by ‚¬2 billion (in 2018 prices) in 2023, with the possibility of a further increase at a later stage," the statement said.

