EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Increase Military Assitance to Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The EU foreign ministers have agreed to increase military assistance to Ukraine by 500 million Euros ($550 million) to 1 billion euros in total, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"I am glad to announce that we have reached a political agreement for the additional 500 million under the European peace facility," Borrell told a press conference.