EU Foreign Ministers Agreed To Expand Scope Of Sanctions Regime On Belarus - Borrell

EU foreign ministers agreed to expand the score of sanctions against Belarus, the document will be finalized in the coming days, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

"We agreed to expand the scope of the sanctions regime on Belarus," Borrell said at a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"At the same time we agreed to adopt a new package on sanctions which will be finalized on the coming days it will affect a number of people and entities," he added.

