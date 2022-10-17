UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Approve $500Mln In New Military Aid, Training Mission For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Approve $500Mln in New Military Aid, Training Mission for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The Council of the European Union agreed on Monday to provide another tranche of aid worth 500 million Euros ($486 million) to the Ukrainian military and set up a Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) to train Ukrainian soldiers.

"The mobilisation of an additional 500 million by EU member states is yet another proof that we remain steadfast in our support to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend the country against the escalating illegal aggression," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

This is the sixth tranche of assistance for the Ukrainian military that will be provided under the EU's European Peace Facility, which will bring the total to 3.1 billion euros since late February. The assistance will consist of military equipment for defensive purposes, maintenance and repair of vehicles as well as fuel and personal protective equipment.

The EU foreign ministers have also agreed to set up a mission aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers and "enhancing the military capability of Ukraine's Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations."

"The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight.

EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed," Borrell noted.

EUMAM will be organized on the territory of EU countries and is initially expected to last for two years.

"The training will be happening on the European Union soil and ... the first objective is to train 15,000 troops," the EU foreign policy chief said commenting on the scale of the agreed mission.

Borrell announced on August 30 that EU defense ministers agreed to begin preparations for sending a joint military assistance mission to Ukraine, while also seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 6 that such a mission from the EU would make the bloc an official party to the conflict.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

