EU Foreign Ministers Approved Economic Sanctions On Belarus - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:20 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Approved Economic Sanctions on Belarus - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU member states reached on Monday agreement on economic sanctions on Belarus, Agence France-Presse reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the news agency, the unanimous decision is aimed at limiting income sources of the "regime" of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The sectorial economic sanctions are set to be presented at the EU summit, scheduled for June 24-25. EU leaders are expected to finalize the economic sanctions at their negotiations. The new restrictions may target potash and oil refining industries, banking sector, arms and tobacco production.

