EU Foreign Ministers Calls For Prompt Start Of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Calls for Prompt Start of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

EU foreign ministers on Friday called for an immediate start of peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents on the basis of what it sees as a "sufficient" number of prisoners released

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) EU foreign ministers on Friday called for an immediate start of peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents on the basis of what it sees as a "sufficient" number of prisoners released.

"The EU calls upon the Taliban to demonstrate a genuine and overall spirit of peace to build trust and confidence allowing the prompt start of intra-Afghan negotiations," the press release read.

The Afghan government has so far released 2,000 Taliban members out of 5,000 the United States said it would release before peace talks begin. The Taliban are estimated to have freed 240 prisoners of the 1,000 they swore to free under the February deal with Washington.

The EU ministers, who met by video, said the European Union supported a negotiated political settlement that would lead to a lasting peace and urged the Taliban to respect their agreement with the United States.

