BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) EU member states' foreign ministers may discuss the Russian parliamentary elections on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday, also noting that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Russian elections, the results and the overall situation might also be something discussed by the foreign ministers tonight. There is a meeting scheduled between High Representative Borrell and the Russian foreign minister, and it will be also mentioned," Stano said at a briefing.