UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers Can Discuss Russia's Parliamentary Vote On UNGA Sidelines - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

EU Foreign Ministers Can Discuss Russia's Parliamentary Vote on UNGA Sidelines - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) EU member states' foreign ministers may discuss the Russian parliamentary elections on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday, also noting that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Russian elections, the results and the overall situation might also be something discussed by the foreign ministers tonight. There is a meeting scheduled between High Representative Borrell and the Russian foreign minister, and it will be also mentioned," Stano said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia New York May

Recent Stories

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress ..

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

4 minutes ago
 Daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's epicenter stat ..

Daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's epicenter state show signs of easing

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Health South Punjab orders action agains ..

Secretary Health South Punjab orders action against parents of Polio refusal cas ..

5 minutes ago
 Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Enter ..

Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering - Interior Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Elec ..

Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Election Results in Moscow Constit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.