MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) EU foreign ministers condemn Turkey's decision to convert Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque, as it may fuel mistrust between religious communities, European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Monday.

"An important issue was about Hagia Sophia.

The council has condemned Turkey's decision to convert such an emblematic monument as Hagia Sophia back to a mosque. This decision will inevitably fuel mistrust, promote renewed division between religious communities and undermine our efforts at dialogue and cooperation," Borrell told a press conference.

The EU foreign ministers have supported the idea to call on Turkey to "urgently reconsider and reverse this decision," Borrell said.